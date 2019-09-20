Are Leeds United set for bumper new kit deal? Garry Monk wants Sheffield Wednesday fans to pull team through tough times, Bristol City dealt major injury blow - and the rest of Friday's Championship rumours

Sportswear giants Adidas are understood to be key contenders to sponsor the next Leeds United kit in a landmark deal, which could follow the end of their five-year deal with Kappa. (The Athletic)

Leeds United officials were confirmed to have been in attendance at Benfica's Champions League clash against RB Leipzig earlier in the week, sparking speculation that the club were looking to establish future targets. (Sport Witness)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has called on Owls fans to drag the team through any difficulties they face this season with their passionate support, ahead of Saturday's clash against Fulham. (Sheffield Star)

Bristol City have been dealt a major injury blow, with loanee striker Benik Afobe set to be out for the remainder of the season after suffering a serious knee injury in training. (Football Insider)

Liverpool's former chief executive Rick Parry is set to be named as the new chairman of the English Football League, and will be recommended to divisions' clubs at a meeting next week. (The Times)

Queens Park Rangers starlet Ilias Chair has put pen to paper on a new three year deal with the west London outfit, following intense speculation over a potential move away. (BBC Football)

Hull City's star midfielder Jarrod Bowen has branded his manager Grant McCann as unbelievable, and has backed his side to respond positively to their tough start to the season. (Hull Daily Mail)

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has admitted that he's missing Aron Gunnarsson's dressing room influence at the club, following his exit to Qatari club Al-Arabi over the summer. (Wales Online)

Former Derby County player Craig Ramage has urged Rams boss Phillip Cocu to build his side around striker Jack Marriott, amid the club's sluggish start to the new season. (Derby Telegraph)