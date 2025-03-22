Andy Robertson with his Queen's Park mentor David McCallum | Chase

Scotland star and Chase ambassador Andy Robertson has reunited with his former youth football coach, David McCallum, to celebrate the incredible impact coaching can have on individuals and communities.

McCallum, who played a pivotal role in Robertson’s breakthrough at Queen’s Park FC, was invited to Scotland’s training camp for an emotional reunion with the world-class full-back, as the pair took a trip down memory lane.

As the official banking partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, Chase is celebrating the first anniversary of its Chase football coaching programme which provides fully funded grassroots and professional coaching bursaries for individuals where cost is a barrier across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Over 400 individuals have benefitted from the programme in Scotland so far.

By improving access to fully funded coaching qualifications, Chase is helping these individuals unlock their potential, increasing representation in coaching to inspire future generations, and helping build pathways towards future employment.

UK-wide research from YouGov, commissioned by Chase, revealed that role models were a powerful inspiration. More than half of those surveyed said they’d be more likely to progress their coaching journey if there were more role models from diverse backgrounds.

Alongside positively impacting the local community, existing coaches also believe that coaching can be the gateway to transferable skills leading to future employment, with 3 in 4 (75%) saying their qualification has helped them develop key life skills and 62% believe it has made them more employable.

Robertson, who is a Chase ambassador working with the digital bank to empower communities across the UK, said: “It’s amazing to see David again. He was crucial to my development at Queen’s Park, helping me break into the first team and giving me the confidence I needed to develop as a player, as well as a person.

“I wouldn’t be here today without the support of my coaches throughout my career. Whether you go on to play professionally or not, coaches like David are brilliant role models for young people as they teach key skills like leadership and taking on responsibility – this helps set you up for life beyond the pitch. It’s fantastic that Chase and the Home Nations Football Associations are providing more opportunities for people to get their coaching qualifications; it’s not only an opportunity to develop as an individual, but also to inspire the community around you.”

McCallum, former Head of Queen's Park FC’s Academy, added: “We could see that Andy had something special when he first arrived at Queen’s Park, and it is testament to his attitude that he’s gone on to achieve so much for his club and his country.

"Coaching at every level, from grassroots to elite, gives you a unique opportunity to positively impact people’s lives. Supporting and energising young people, helping them to be the best they can be, is incredibly rewarding. It’s great that the Chase football coaching programme is making coaching careers more accessible, and I hope we can inspire others to start their coaching journey. You never know where your career might take you!"

For more information on the Chase football coaching programme, visit: https://www.chase.co.uk/gb/en/chase-football-coaching-programme/