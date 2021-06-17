American team Hudson buy second set of Worksop Town shirts

Ohio side Hudson FC proudly wearing Tigers' stripes.

Worksop's status as the world's fourth oldest club attracts them interest around the globe, and when Hudson were looking to buy a kit in 2016, the Tigers caught their eye.

Steve Jarvis Tiger's shop manager, club historian, and ex-programme editor, said: “Contact started when Kevin Sugrue contacted me and asked to buy 15 home jerseys.

“In his message he said - 'As an explanation, I play in a local Over-30 Sunday league side in Hudson, Ohio, United States - not much more than kick about league but we keep at it.

“Our team has decided that we want new shirts and we would like to spend our money with a lesser known club where it might help a little.

“After some research we came across Worksop Town FC and we liked the history and the jerseys.”

As a result, the Hudson team turned out in Tigers' then colours of Orange/Black bearing the sponsors' logo of Worksop-born golfer Lee Westwood and now have a new set too.

Worksop also have links with a Norwegian Club.

Jarvis added: “We do in 'normal' times get quite a few visitors.

“Groundhoppers from all over the UK and Europe come and one of them, Kjell Avondall, visited from Norway, bringing programmes and badges to exchange from his club, FC Eksunds who also play in Black & Yellow.