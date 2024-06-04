American footballers continue Worksop Town shirt link
Browsing the internet, they came up with the Worksop Town orange and black kit.
How to get one?
Enquiries revealed that Worksop Town had a club shop run by Steve Jarvis and contact was duly made.
Shirts were duly shipped out to the USA, dollars converted to pounds and everyone was happy, so much so that a team picture was sent back to Worksop.
Hudson adopted Worksop as their UK club and pennants, badges and other souvenirs were sent to America.
New shirts were needed by 2021 and happily embedded to the Worksop Town ‘brand’, Hudson duly ordered a set of the Black & Yellow striped shirts then favoured as the Tigers’ home strip.
More souvenirs, match programmes, pin badges and scarves were shipped over the Atlantic and the updated team picture was duly received.
This year, contact was made at the very time that Worksop’s 2024/25 kit was being ordered.
So the Hudson order was added on the Tigerstore order and arrangements were made for a Hudson member to visit Sandy Lane and collect the shirts in person.
"He was even aware that the club shop is cash only.” smiled Jarvis.
“So it was that on Thursday, 2nd May, John Sullivan, originally from Birmingham but domiciled in the USA for many years, visited Sandy Lane, had a tour of the facilities, was bowled over by the home dressing rooms and the ‘We Roar Together’ mural, and was allowed to kick a ball on the hallowed ground.
“Oh, and he collected the shirts as well!
“Now we have the photographic proof that they made it back to Ohio - thank you gentlemen and good luck for the coming season.”