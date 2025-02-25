Sheffield United hold a two point cushion on Burnley in the race for automatic promotion.Sheffield United hold a two point cushion on Burnley in the race for automatic promotion.
AI's final Championship table as Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley battle for spots in next season's Premier League, plus where Sheffield Wednesday will finish

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Feb 2025, 10:44 BST
Sheffield United’s automatic promotion hopes took a blow after defeat by Leeds.

It allowed Burnley to cut the gap on the Blades to two points as the fight for automatic promotion hots up.

Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off bid was also hit after a second successive defeat left them six points off the pace.

Here we look at where both clubs are being tipped to finish the season with this supercomputer – produced by CasinoHawks – which is predicting the table will look like this after 46 games.

104pts (+62)

1. Leeds United

104pts (+62)

92pts (+30)

2. Sheffield United

92pts (+30)

84pts (+35)

3. Burnley

84pts (+35)

82pts (+23)

4. Sunderland

82pts (+23)

