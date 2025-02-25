It allowed Burnley to cut the gap on the Blades to two points as the fight for automatic promotion hots up.
Sheffield Wednesday’s play-off bid was also hit after a second successive defeat left them six points off the pace.
Here we look at where both clubs are being tipped to finish the season with this supercomputer – produced by CasinoHawks – which is predicting the table will look like this after 46 games.
We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.