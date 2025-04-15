Sheffield United are five points adrift of the top two following a damaging three defeats in a row.Sheffield United are five points adrift of the top two following a damaging three defeats in a row.
Sheffield United are five points adrift of the top two following a damaging three defeats in a row.

AI says this will be the Championship's top two as Sheffield United look to pull back lost ground on Burnley and Leeds United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Apr 2025, 11:32 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
Sheffield United are now five points adrift of the top two after a dire run of three defeats in a row.

Three points can be clawed back on Easter Monday when the Blades travel to Burnley but it’s going to be a big ask with just four games left.

‘Winnable’ games against Cardiff, Stoke and Blackburn on the final day make up the rest of the remaining fixtures.

So is there any hope still for United? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.

We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.

100pts (+48)

1. Burnley

100pts (+48) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
98pts (+60)

2. Leeds United

98pts (+60) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
90pts (+26)

3. Sheffield United

90pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
83pts (+21)

4. Sunderland

83pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Sheffield UnitedLeeds UnitedBurnleyBladesStokeBlackburnCardiff
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice