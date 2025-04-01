But there’s plenty of twists and turns ahead with Leeds United and Burnley just two points away.
On paper the next four fixtures are kind for the Blades, with Oxford, Millwall, Plymouth and Cardiff awaiting before a huge trip to Burnley on April 21.
Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.
We’d love to hear your views. Get in touch via our social media channels and have your say.
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.