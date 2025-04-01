Sheffield United are top of the Championship with seven games to go. Their next four games are very favourable fixtures on paper.Sheffield United are top of the Championship with seven games to go. Their next four games are very favourable fixtures on paper.
AI says this will be the Championship's top two as Sheffield United, Leeds United and Burnley fight it out for a Premier League place

Published 1st Apr 2025
Sheffield United are just seven games away from a thrilling return to the Premier League.

But there’s plenty of twists and turns ahead with Leeds United and Burnley just two points away.

On paper the next four fixtures are kind for the Blades, with Oxford, Millwall, Plymouth and Cardiff awaiting before a huge trip to Burnley on April 21.

Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – gives its verdict on how the final table will look.

100pts (+49)

1. Burnley

100pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

98pts (+63)

2. Leeds United

98pts (+63) Photo: Getty Images

97pts (+32)

3. Sheffield United

97pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

82pts (+22)

4. Sunderland

82pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

