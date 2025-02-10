A 2-1 win over Portsmouth leaves the Blades three points above Burnley and 15 games away from a return to the Premier League.

Across the city, the Owls also still have their eyes on promotion. Despite two games without a win, Wednesday remain just three points off the play-off places.

So where will both clubs end the season? This supercomputer – produced by JeffBet – is predicting the table will look like this after 46 games.