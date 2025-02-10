Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday both remain in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League.placeholder image
AI predicts final Championship table as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fight for promotion, plus Leeds United, Burnley, Sunderland and Norwich City predictions

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 10th Feb 2025, 16:42 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 07:11 BST
Sheffield United are right where they want to be.

A 2-1 win over Portsmouth leaves the Blades three points above Burnley and 15 games away from a return to the Premier League.

Across the city, the Owls also still have their eyes on promotion. Despite two games without a win, Wednesday remain just three points off the play-off places.

So where will both clubs end the season? This supercomputer – produced by JeffBet – is predicting the table will look like this after 46 games.

104pts (+59)

1. Leeds United

104pts (+59) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+27)

2. Sheffield United

89pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+25)

3. Sunderland

86pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+32)

4. Burnley

83pts (+32) Photo: Getty Images

