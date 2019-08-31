Adomah strikes again to earn Nottingham Forest a point against Preston North End

Albert Adomah's second-half equaliser earned Nottingham Forest a point at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

The early afternoon rain had cleared by the time kick off arrived and under some later summer sun, it was a closely fought opening ten minutes with neither side going close.

That changed in the 14th minute however as Preston turned the screw and called Forest ‘keeper Brice Samba into action twice in quick succession. The Congolese shot stopper first had to deny Billy Bodin and then moments later, Josh Harrop also found room in the Forest area, but he slipped before striking his effort making it comfortable for Samba to parry.

Preston continued to ask questions of Samba and Daniel Johnson was next to try his luck, firing a shot from distance straight at the Forest ‘keeper.

Forest were continuing to find it difficult with the home crowd starting to get frustrated. Joe Lolley was his usual, busy self and he cut inside in the 31st minute but saw his shot blocked.

Five minutes before half time, Preston took what was a deserved lead. Bodin saw his initial shot blocked from close range and after the rebound eventually made its way back to him, the North End forward made some room with a clever Cruyff turn before firing low past Samba.

It could have got worse for Forest before the break as Harrop was found in a brilliant position but directed his header just wide of the upright.

Reds boss Sabri Lamouchi introduced Samba Sow at the interval and the powerful midfielder had an early impact, poking the ball through for Lewis Grabban in the area but his bending strike went just over the bar.

Forest were building a decent spell of pressure and in the 64th minute, Tiago Silva’s corner was flicked on by Sammy Ameobi at the near post but the ball was deflected out for another flag kick.

The hosts introduced both Joao Carvalho and Adomah in the second half as they went looking for an equaliser and the two players combined in the 80th minute to draw the Reds level, Carvalho feeding Adomah to place the ball past Declan Rudd.

The Reds were now in the ascendancy and Lolley cut inside onto his strongest left foot after a counter-attacking move before firing straight at the hands of Rudd, and neither side would ultimately be able to find the goal to earn them all three points.

FOREST XI (4-2-3-1): Samba (GK); Jenkinson, Worrall, Dawson ©, Robinson; Watson (Carvalho 68’), Silva; Lolley, Semedo (Sow 45’), Ameobi (Adomah 77’); Grabban

SUBS NOT USED: Muric (GK), Cash, Mir, Rodriguez

PRESTON XI: Rudd (GK), Pearson, Davies, Browne, Harrop, Johnson (Green 84’), Gallagher © (Ledson 66’), Raffety, Bauer, Bodin (Stockley 66’), Potts

SUBS NOT USED: Ripley (GK), Bayliss, Storey, Ginnelly

REFEREE: Geoff Eltringham

ATTENDANCE: 27, 249 (1,610 away)

FOREST MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Samba Sow