Aaron vows to make his mark with Worksop Town

Aaron Sennett-Neilson - photo by Lewis Pickersgill.

The 21-year-old has excited fans with his flair and skills during his cameo appearances over the past three seasons, but he is eager now to hold down a starting berth after taking his chance last week.

After making an impact off the bench against Yorkshire Amateur, manager Craig Parry handed Sennett-Neilson a start against Sheffield FC where he assisted Worksop’s first goal of the game with a delightful cross onto the head of Aleksandrs Starcenko.

Sennett-Neilson explained: “I thought I did well when I came on.

“I just got on the ball, tried to get balls into the box, get shots off and anything like that just to try and get something back but it wasn’t meant to be.

“We were fantastic in the game (against Sheffield FC); we dominated from minute one – they only really had five minutes after we scored our goal.

“But, overall, it was a really strong performance from the boys, so I was buzzing with that.

“On a personal note, I was really happy with setting up the first goal.

“I just think that every game that I play, I want to try and get at least one goal or assist, which is my own little target that I have set myself; even if I am on as a substitute or starting.

“I really want to try and make something in the game because that’s how you win games.

“It is okay doing fancy skills and flair stuff like that, but goals win you games and I have definitely found that out during pre-season.

“I don’t need to do all that when I get the ball; I just need to make the right decision and make something happen.”

The former Chesterfield and Sheffield Wednesday youth player then scored a brace during Saturday’s disappointing 4-4 FA Cup draw with Eastwood Community.

“I said it in my post-match interview on Saturday that the game was so demoralising,” he continued.

“On a personal reflection, I thought it was a great performance from myself, getting two goals.