21 iconic retro pictures from the Sheffield Wednesday of yesteryear - including images from the 1908 and 1935 FA Cup finals and fans flocking to watch the Owls

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Jan 2025, 14:52 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 09:23 GMT
The Owls have a proud history going all the way back to 1867 when the club started their footballing journey.

And here we’ve dug deep into our picture archives to bring you these fantastic pictures from Wednesday’s proud past.

Our pictures include a trip to Chelsea in 1908, Spurs in 1912 and images from the club’s brilliant 1935 FA Cup final win over West Brom, including fans gathering ahead of the big game.

We also have action from Wednesday’s defeat at Chelsea in April 1955, which saw the Londoners crowned league champions as well as Albert Quixall, who left Wednesday for Man United for a then record fee in 1958.

A London street is brought to a standstill by a crowd of horse drawn cabs as football fans travel to Crystal Palace to watch the FA Cup final between Wednesday and Everton on 20th April 1907. Wednesday would go on to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Jimmy Stewart and George Simpson.

1. Wednesday v Everton FA Cup final - 1907

A London street is brought to a standstill by a crowd of horse drawn cabs as football fans travel to Crystal Palace to watch the FA Cup final between Wednesday and Everton on 20th April 1907. Wednesday would go on to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Jimmy Stewart and George Simpson. Photo: Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Jack Lyall jumping for the ball during a game against Chelsea on 17th October 1908.

2. Chelsea v Owls - 1908

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Jack Lyall jumping for the ball during a game against Chelsea on 17th October 1908. Photo: Getty Images

A match in progress between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield Wednesday on 7th September 1912.

3. Tottenham Hotspur v Owls

A match in progress between Tottenham Hotspur and Sheffield Wednesday on 7th September 1912. Photo: Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday player William Marsden is pictured in 1924. He was an English international footballer, who played as a left half, and later managed Doncaster Rovers. Marsden played 205 times for Wednesday.

4. Billy Marsden - 1924

Sheffield Wednesday player William Marsden is pictured in 1924. He was an English international footballer, who played as a left half, and later managed Doncaster Rovers. Marsden played 205 times for Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images

