And here we’ve dug deep into our picture archives to bring you these fantastic pictures from United’s proud past.
Our pictures include a match at Chelsea in 1912, an FA Cup semi-final with Burnley two years later – and a look at the Blades’ famous 1915 FA Cup final win against Chelsea.
We have action from a match with Arsenal in Sept 1935, a media briefing ahead of the 1936 FA Cup final and fans making their way to the big game.
There are also Blades players taking a beach stroll and an FA Cup semi-final against Bolton.
That, and plenty more great images, are here to take you down memory lane.
1. Chelsea v Blades - 1912
Mid-field action as Chelsea play Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in September 1912. Photo: Getty Images
2. Tottenham Hotspur v Blades - 1912
Sheffield United's goalkeeper clears the ball during a match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in April 2012. Photo: Getty Images
3. 1914 FA Cup semi-final
Sheffield United captain George Utley runs on to the pitch with the ball for the FA Cup semi-final match against Burnley at Manchester. The Blades went on to lose the tie 1-0 after a replay was needed following a 0-0 draw. Photo: Getty Images
4. 1915 FA Cup final
The captains of Chelsea (left) and Sheffield United shake hands before the start of the FA Cup Final at Old Trafford, which United won 3-0, on 24th April 1915. Photo: Getty Images
