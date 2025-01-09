And here we’ve dug deep into our picture archives to bring you these fantastic pictures from United’s proud past.

Our pictures include a match at Chelsea in 1912, an FA Cup semi-final with Burnley two years later – and a look at the Blades’ famous 1915 FA Cup final win against Chelsea.

We have action from a match with Arsenal in Sept 1935, a media briefing ahead of the 1936 FA Cup final and fans making their way to the big game.

There are also Blades players taking a beach stroll and an FA Cup semi-final against Bolton.

That, and plenty more great images, are here to take you down memory lane.

1 . Chelsea v Blades - 1912 Mid-field action as Chelsea play Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in September 1912.

2 . Tottenham Hotspur v Blades - 1912 Sheffield United's goalkeeper clears the ball during a match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in April 2012.

3 . 1914 FA Cup semi-final Sheffield United captain George Utley runs on to the pitch with the ball for the FA Cup semi-final match against Burnley at Manchester. The Blades went on to lose the tie 1-0 after a replay was needed following a 0-0 draw.