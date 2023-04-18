21 cracking pictures of Worksop's children enjoying the joy and despair of playing sport
Playing football brings out some brilliant amongst us all – the joy of winning, the despair of losing and the pleasure of being outside getting some quality exercise.
Young or old it is the same for all of us as these brilliant pictures show.
We’ve gone back into our archives this week to find these cracking images of young kids playing the beautiful game – and it looks like one young goalkeeper will not be forgetting an own goal by his team-mate in a hurry.
We also have pictures from Outwood Junior Academy, Norbridge Academy and Redlands Primary School of the pupils participating in a sporting competition between the schools.
Take a look through and see if you can spot a young you or a family member in these images.
If you have any retro pictures you would like to see published, email [email protected]