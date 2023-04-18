Playing football brings out some brilliant amongst us all – the joy of winning, the despair of losing and the pleasure of being outside getting some quality exercise.

Young or old it is the same for all of us as these brilliant pictures show.

We’ve gone back into our archives this week to find these cracking images of young kids playing the beautiful game – and it looks like one young goalkeeper will not be forgetting an own goal by his team-mate in a hurry.

We also have pictures from Outwood Junior Academy, Norbridge Academy and Redlands Primary School of the pupils participating in a sporting competition between the schools.

Take a look through and see if you can spot a young you or a family member in these images.

1 . Big P summer club The children take part in football training sessions at Prospect Hill Junior School in 2011. Photo: Mark Fear Photo Sales

2 . Prospect Hill Junior School Prospect Hill Junior School Boys team in 2012. Back from left Kallum Chambers, Jack Turner, Sonny Thompson, Geordie Thompson, Thomas Wilkinson, Donovan Goucher, Jack Whyles, front from left Callum Stockham, Joshua Shipman, Nathan Slack, Glenn Neal, Mason Rubie, Alex Grainger, Jamie Allison (w120110-7b) Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Prospect Hill Junior School Girls and Boys teams Prospect Hill Junior School's Girls and Boys teams line up in 2012. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Prospect Hill Junior School Girls team Prospect Hill Junior School Girls team. Back from left Megan Cutts, Denva Kirk, Seren Farrar, Shannon Pimperton, Jamie-Lea Grace, front from left Amelia Denyer, Jamie Farrar, Bethany Cardwell, Kaitlin Pimperton. Photo: Rachel Atkins Photo Sales

