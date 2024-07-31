St Joesph's (red and white) v The Vine in Feb 2014.St Joesph's (red and white) v The Vine in Feb 2014.
St Joesph's (red and white) v The Vine in Feb 2014.

20 great pics of past teams and great moments from Worksop's Sunday League

By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Jul 2024, 09:58 BST
The Worksop Sunday League has always been a popular place for local footballers to show off their skills – or lack of.

We’ve dug deep into our archives to bring you some great pictures from past seasons. Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face.

The Stanley Street Galacticos line up to face Hatfield St Leger in October 2014.

1. Pictures from the match between Stanley Street Galacticos V Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club. Team picture of Stanley Street Galacticos Front L/R; Jack Billhow, Josh Sweetnam, Jack Hardy, Raymond Riggalo, Pete Scott. Back L/R, Richard Priest, Gregor Kaprowski, Rufus Smalls, Richard Bradley, Randy Horton, Luke Pickering.

The Stanley Street Galacticos line up to face Hatfield St Leger in October 2014.Photo: Barrie Codling

Photo Sales
The Langold Lakeside team that faced Edward Inn in Feb 2014.

2. Sunday League football, Langold Lakeside v Edward Inn. Langold Lakeside team picture front from left Chris Lane, Andy Cooper, Karl Burrows, Luke Bailey. Back from left Sean Manning, manager Neil Randle, Gareth Douglas, Dean Randall, Wayne Hewlett, Neil Hewlett (NWGU-24-02-14 BC 1l)

The Langold Lakeside team that faced Edward Inn in Feb 2014.Photo: Barrie Codling

Photo Sales
Pictures from the match between Stanley Street Galacticos V Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club.

3. Pictures from the match between Stanley Street Galacticos V Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club.

Pictures from the match between Stanley Street Galacticos V Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club.Photo: Barrie Codling

Photo Sales
Stanley Street Galacticos v Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club in October 2014.

4. Pictures from the match between Stanley Street Galacticos V Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club.

Stanley Street Galacticos v Hatfield St Leger, at Manton Athletic Club in October 2014.Photo: Barrie Codling

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Sunday LeagueWorksop