Jade Ellis Moore plays as a midfielder for Reading in the Women's Super League, on loan from Manchester United. In May 2019, Moore was called up to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup squad. She played in four games as England finished fourth.Jade Ellis Moore plays as a midfielder for Reading in the Women's Super League, on loan from Manchester United. In May 2019, Moore was called up to the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup squad. She played in four games as England finished fourth.
13 sports stars you may not know hail from Worksop

Everyone knows Lee Westwood is from Worksop, most people will know Graham Taylor hailed from the town.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Mar 2022, 10:08 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 13:18 GMT

But there’s plenty other sportsmen and woman who have done Worksop proud down the years, including a few you may never have heard of.

Here are a few other sportspersons who have helped to put Worksop.

Showjumper Tim Stockdale represented Great Britain at the World Equestrian Games in 2002 and won the Nantes Grand Prix and Bordeaux Grand Prix in 2007. His performances earned him a place in Team GB's 2008 Olympic squad.

1. Tim Stockdale

Showjumper Tim Stockdale represented Great Britain at the World Equestrian Games in 2002 and won the Nantes Grand Prix and Bordeaux Grand Prix in 2007. His performances earned him a place in Team GB's 2008 Olympic squad. Photo: Gary M. Prior

David Snell (10 October 1933 – July 2021) was an English professional golfer who won the 1959 News of the World Matchplay, the British matchplay championship. Despite this win he was not selected for the British 1959 Ryder Cup team. In the 1990's Snell designed and built College Pines Golf Club.

2. David Snell

David Snell (10 October 1933 – July 2021) was an English professional golfer who won the 1959 News of the World Matchplay, the British matchplay championship. Despite this win he was not selected for the British 1959 Ryder Cup team. In the 1990's Snell designed and built College Pines Golf Club. Photo: Central Press

Lee Westwood was named European Tour Golfer of the Year for the 1998, 2000, 2009 and 2020 seasons and is one of very few golfers to have won tournaments on five continents. Perhaps Worksop's most famous sports star.

3. Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood was named European Tour Golfer of the Year for the 1998, 2000, 2009 and 2020 seasons and is one of very few golfers to have won tournaments on five continents. Perhaps Worksop's most famous sports star. Photo: Warren Little

Worksop's Graham Taylor enjoyed a memorable career in football management, making it all the way to the biggest job in the nation.

4. Graham Taylor

Worksop's Graham Taylor enjoyed a memorable career in football management, making it all the way to the biggest job in the nation. Photo: Getty Images

