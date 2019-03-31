13 is lucky for the Tigers as run goes on

Worksop Town took another giant stride towards the title with their 13th consecutive win the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Two first-half goals proved crucial to leave the Tigers six points clear with five matches remaining — four of them at home.

Staveley Welfare, who remained sixth, did pull a goal back 15 minutes from time, but the Tigers stood firm to take all three points and keep their remarkable winning run going — a couple of days after an identical scereline over the same opponents in the League Cup.

Kyle Jordan had fired wide before Worksop took a 27th minute lead.

Steve Woolley whipped the ball in and Craig Mitchell powered home a header.

Five minutes later it was 2-0. A ball into the box was headed out to Matt Sykes, who smashed a volley into the top corner.

Keeper Dave Reay turned away a powerful shot at the other end before Jordan volleted another good Woolley cross narrowly wide as the Tigers ended the first half on top.

At the start of the second period Reay was again at his best to preserve the home side’s advantage, while Woolley went close for the Tigers from a set-piece.

However, Staveley did find a way back when a Kurtis Morley free kick found its way into the net.