11 great pictures of Herbert Chapman - the former Worksop Town player who became an Arsenal and Huddersfield Town legend

But as a manager he became one of English football’s greatest. He guided Huddersfield Town to two First Division titles and an FA Cup between 1921 and 1925.
He followed that up by winning five League titles and two FA Cups as Arsenal dominated English football before his sudden death from pneumonia in 1934.
1. Team bonding at Arsenal
Herbert Chapman, right, plays a round of golf with Arsenal's Tom Parker (left to right), Alec James and David Jack on 14th November 1929.
Photo: Edward G. Malindine
2. A first trophy for Huddersfield
Chapman guided Huddersfield Town to victory over Preston in the 1922 FA Cup final. The team pictured back row, left to right) Herbert Chapman (manager), Wood, McKay, Slade, Mutch, Wilson, Watson (captain), Wadsworth, J Chaplin, (front row) Richardson, Mann, Brown, Hislip, Johnstone, Stephenson and Billy Smith.
Photo: W. E. Turton
3. FA Cup final defeat for Arsenal
Chapman is pictured with his Arsenal team who lost the 1927 FA Cup final to Cardiff. From the back row, and from left to right, are :Cope, Baker, Parker, Dan Lewis, Butler, John, Kennedy, Seddon, Wittaker (trainer), Hulme, Buchan, Brain, Blyth, Hoar, and Herbert Chapman (manager).
Photo: Kirby
4. Arsenal just miss out
Chapman and his Arsenal team (back row, left to right) Tom Parker, Jones, goalkeeper Frank Moss, Roberts, John, Tommy Black, (front row) manager Herbert Chapman, Joe Hulme, David Jack, Jack Lambert, Alex James, Cliff Bastin, trainer Tom Whittaker on 15th April 1932: They were runners-up in the league and lost in the FA Cup final.
Photo: Topical Press Agency