13th April 1932: Arsenal Football Club Manager Herbert Chapman (centre), chats with a key member of his team , Alex James (right), on the pitch at Wembley before the FA Cup final. (Photo by J. Gaiger/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

11 great pictures of Herbert Chapman - the former Worksop Town player who became an Arsenal and Huddersfield Town legend

Herbert Chapman spent the 1900/01 season playing for Worksop in the Midland League, in a spell that wasn’t anything to write home about.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 8:44 am
Updated Sunday, 12th December 2021, 8:55 am

But as a manager he became one of English football’s greatest. He guided Huddersfield Town to two First Division titles and an FA Cup between 1921 and 1925.

He followed that up by winning five League titles and two FA Cups as Arsenal dominated English football before his sudden death from pneumonia in 1934.

1. Team bonding at Arsenal

Herbert Chapman, right, plays a round of golf with Arsenal's Tom Parker (left to right), Alec James and David Jack on 14th November 1929.

Photo: Edward G. Malindine

2. A first trophy for Huddersfield

Chapman guided Huddersfield Town to victory over Preston in the 1922 FA Cup final. The team pictured back row, left to right) Herbert Chapman (manager), Wood, McKay, Slade, Mutch, Wilson, Watson (captain), Wadsworth, J Chaplin, (front row) Richardson, Mann, Brown, Hislip, Johnstone, Stephenson and Billy Smith.

Photo: W. E. Turton

3. FA Cup final defeat for Arsenal

Chapman is pictured with his Arsenal team who lost the 1927 FA Cup final to Cardiff. From the back row, and from left to right, are :Cope, Baker, Parker, Dan Lewis, Butler, John, Kennedy, Seddon, Wittaker (trainer), Hulme, Buchan, Brain, Blyth, Hoar, and Herbert Chapman (manager).

Photo: Kirby

4. Arsenal just miss out

Chapman and his Arsenal team (back row, left to right) Tom Parker, Jones, goalkeeper Frank Moss, Roberts, John, Tommy Black, (front row) manager Herbert Chapman, Joe Hulme, David Jack, Jack Lambert, Alex James, Cliff Bastin, trainer Tom Whittaker on 15th April 1932: They were runners-up in the league and lost in the FA Cup final.

Photo: Topical Press Agency

