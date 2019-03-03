10 successive wins for Worksop Town

In-form striker Craig Mitchell said Worksop Town’s 7-0 demolition of third-placed Yorkshire Amateurs would send fear through the rest of the league.

The Tigers remained joint leaders of the Northern Counties East League Premier Divison after their 10th successive win — and have not been beaten in the league since November.

Mitchell, who struck a hat-trick to take his tally to seven goals in six games, said: “There was lots of effort from every lad on the pitch, the lads that came on and the fans, who made it an unbelievable experience.

“The result was just phenomenal.

“It’s not very often that I pop up with a hat-trick, so it is quite special.

“But even if it was me, or anyone else, it wouldn’t matter to me as it is more about that end goal of trying to achieve promotion — and results like that will hopefully send fear to the rest of the league and we will carry it on.”

Lynton Karkach took advantage of a fifth minute sliced clearance to give the Tigers the perfect start.

Mitchell struck twice before half-time, first from a corner and then after a clever switch in play.

He completed his treble in the 77th minute after Karkach saw his shot saved.

Four minutes later Steve McDonnell curled in the fifth after a solo run.

In a thrilling finish Kyle Jordan won and converted a penalty before converting a McDonnell cross at the far post.

Mitchell added: “You just have to look at the lads from today and you know that we prepared right.

“We knew what kind of game it would be, but it was a huge result.”