First win for SJR Worksop Development in seven goal thriller at Crowle Colts
It was a victory that had been coming after their previous two performances.
Taylor Thackery netted a brace and one each from Callum Edwards and debutant Aaron Redfern completed the scoring,
As in the previous games, chance after chance were created and the final score could have been out of sight with better finishing, After going 1-0 down an Edwards equaliser pulled it level at 1-1 before Crowle took the lead again after some sloppy defending to go 2-1 up in a scrappy first half for an interval lead.
The second period saw an instant equaliser for SJR from a Redfern headed corner for 2-2
Thackery then made it 3-2 and followed that with his second and a 4-2 lead for SJR.Even more chances went begging to put the game out of sight.It was just one of those days in front of goal after a penalty was awarded and the chance of a 5-2 lead, but the spot kick was saved by the man of the match Crowle keeper.
Crowle did pulled a goal back against the run of play in the last minute to finish at 4-3.
But it was a good second half from the visitors with lots of positives, especially the numerous chances that are being created throughout the side.
Theo Weaver was named SJR’s Man of the Match.
