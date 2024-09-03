First win for new-look SJR Women’s A team in goal thriller at Barlborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New-look SJR Women’s A team produced their first victory as they won a nine-goal shoot-out 6-3 at Barlborough.

SJR Women’s development team looked to start on the front foot and put a marker down on the start of the new season.

With some new recruits making their debuts for the club, the side was linking up well with each other and Beth Roe put the ball in the back of the net to put them in charge. After this Barlborough seemed to picked up their game and started to create chances but couldn’t find away through the defence of SJR.

Then SJR went on the attack and Barlborough cleared their lines only to find the ball to Deysha Pressley who craftily took a long distance shot and scored as the ball went through Barlborough’s keeper’s legs. After this it seemed that SJR switched off and couldn’t clear their lines which saw a Barlborough player slot past Abbie Kent in SJR’s net. SJR started the second half slowly and this allowed Barlborough to gain momentum and they levelled the game. This motivated SJR and they started to take back control of the game, and debutant Elissa Dixon made an impact and slotted the ball past the Barlborough keeper.

Goalscorer Aimee Roper in SJR action.

From then onwards SJR had control of the game until a Barlborough counter which led to a corner and a header from the middle of the box made it 3-3. Again SJR went ahead again after a ball from Abbie Kent went up towards the strikers and dropped down to Tammy Hessey.

Barlborough’s defender fouled Hessey and the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Hessey stepped up to take the spot kick and coolly tucked it away.

Straight from kick off SJR pressured the Barlborough defence and forced a corner.

Aimee Roper wrapped in the corner and it went over the keeper’s head and directly in to make the score 5-3 to SJR.

To finish off the game, Hessey again beat the keeper to make it 6-3.