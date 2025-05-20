Ferguson fairytale as SJR Worksop seal League Plate triumph

Ferguson

Laura Ferguson was player of the match as SJR Worksop beat Mansfield Town 3-2 to win the League Plate Cup final.

Worksop won the five goal thriller at Arnold Town to continue the side's excellent progress.

And is was a case of fine progress for Ferguson with club founder Andrew Guest saying how she had stood out to the club as having plenty of potential.

Back in late November, Laura Ferguson caught our attention with an incredible run of form — 16 goals in just 7 matches for Mexborough in Sheffield Division 2," he said.

"While it was a few levels below our standard, what stood out wasn’t just the goal tally — it was the context. She was the league’s top scorer, playing for a team rooted to the bottom of the table.

"We had to take a closer look. The scouts were sent out almost immediately, and they came back with glowing reports. Electric pace. A thunderbolt of a left foot. A natural goalscorer’s instinct. We said to ourselves: she clearly knows where the net is — and with better players around her, there’s real potential here.

"She made her debut away at Basford. No goals that day, but she got into great positions a few times. It was clear there was something there. In her next appearance, she came off the bench and delivered a perfect hat-trick. From that moment on, the goals have flowed — and her all-round game has improved week by week.

"On Sunday, she delivered a standout performance on the big stage, scoring twice and working tirelessly for the team. Her movement, power , and determination were immense.

"At 36, many might have stayed in the comfort zone — continuing to score goals for fun at lower levels. But Laura backed herself, took the step up to Tier 5, and has been nothing haas improved considerably m. Seven goals in the competition alone tells its own story — but it’s her attitude, work ethic, and impact that have helped her to settle into a unit surrounded by quality players."