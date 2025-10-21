Fast-rising SJR Worksop Women aiming for more FA Cup glory at Hednesford​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SJR Women with the League Cup. Photos by Graham Pool.

SJR Worksop have already made history, becoming the first club from the town to reach the first round of the Women’s FA Cup, and are now looking to write a new chapter for themselves this Sunday.

They reached this milestone in style after an emphatic 9-1 away victory at Brookside Athletic in the last round.

The team will now travel to face Hednesford Town on Sunday — a tough test, but one the side are more than capable of winning.

This milestone marks a huge moment for both the club and the town.

SJR Worksop Women - League winners 2023/24

Having reached the Third Qualifying Round in each of the last two seasons, this time they’ve finally broken through to the national stage.

The rise of SJR Worksop’s Women’s Section has been nothing short of remarkable.

Over the past two years, they’ve lifted three trophies, achieved two promotions, and now sit proudly in the first round proper of the FA Cup.

The club’s Women’s Development Team are also flying high, currently top of their league, showcasing the strength and depth of the programme.

Development Team League Winners SJR Worksop Women.

The club has invested heavily in youth and progression, recruiting exciting young players from within their own development system as well as talented additions from Worksop Boys & Girls Club, whose strong girls’ section has become a valuable partner in the town’s football community.

Chairman Andrew Guest praised everyone involved in the club’s success, saying: “I’m so proud. Our progress has been rapid, and a team of people have worked relentlessly to make this happen — but we’re not stopping here.

"The FA Cup money really helps move the club forward, and while the facilities in this town have let us down massively, we’re making progress on that in a number of ways.

"The success of the women has really helped the whole club grow.

SJR Worksop Women captain Lauren Cundy

"What also makes us proud is the amount of local women that play.

"The Development Team is stacked with players from Worksop and the first team has Lauren Cundy, Emily Murphy, Emily Myatt, Lauren Brogan, Lauren Bell, Emma White, Ruby Hellewell and Rachael Bell that all live within seven miles of our town – what an example to all young local girls that are kicking a ball.”

Looking ahead, SJR Worksop have set their sights high.

The ambition is clear — to reach the FA Women’s National League within three years.

The club already boasts the best Strength and Conditioning Programme along with Nutrition Plans at Tier 5 and outdoes many bigger names on paper at National League Level.

To support that vision, the club plans to improve football facilities in Worksop so players at all levels can thrive, launch an Elite Training Centre for girls from U14s upwards next season and build a complete pathway — from grassroots and community football to the first team — ensuring opportunities for all women and girls in Worksop to play, develop, and dream big.

The journey continues this weekend as SJR take on Hednesford in the FA Cup — another chapter in what’s fast becoming one of the most inspiring football stories in Worksop.