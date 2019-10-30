‘Fangs for the memories’ at annual Halloween Half

A spook-tacular run from Stuart Spencer saw the Notts AC runner win this year’s Worksop Halloween Half-Marathon.

Spencer completed the course in 1:08:28 while the Ladies race was won by Phillipa Williams of Sheffield Running Club in 1:17:09.

Many Worksop Harriers took a break from their usual running exploits to don hi-vis marshal jackets and the odd fancy dress outfit, as the club hosted the annual Halloween Half and family fun run.

A total of 2,414 completed the half, taking in the beautiful autumn colours of Clumber where plenty of sunshine, cool temperatures and a little rain accompanied the runners.

First home for the male-Harriers was Marcin Kus, 70th overall in 1:26:58. Marcin was joined Tom McLaren (212th – 1:35:35), Andrew Ledger (655th – 1:48:21) and Andrew Eccles (2229th – 2:36:29). For the female-Harries, Claire Raines finished 56th in 1:55:49, followed by Cassie Worton (1383rd - 2:03:30), Jo Ledger (1383rd -2:06:47), Janet Chappell (1603rd – 2:08:01), Lesley Eccles (2228th – 2:36:29) and Rachel Silcock (2245th – 2:36:44).

The Harriers would like to thank all 2414 runners for making the event the success it is and hope the will be back next year for another edition.

Junior Anna Maddocks won the 3km fun run in 10:18 and Matlock’s Jacob Jones was first male in 11:05 out of a field of 302 runners.