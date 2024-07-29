European bare-knuckle champion of the BAD to the BONE organization

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fighter from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop, Dawid Chyliński, is the European bare-knuckle champion of BAD to the BONE.

Dawid Chyliński from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop defended the title of European bare-knuckle champion in the BAD to the BONE organization at a gala organized in Liverpool.

Artur Gronkiewicz had the honor of supporting Dawid again from the corner and throughout the gala.

He said: “Of course, apart from me, Dawid was supported by coaches Rafał Witkowski and Bartłomiej Gościcki, along with fighters Patryk Piętnik, Jan Sulecki and fighter Liliana Gronkiewicz. Of course, Dawid knocked out his opponent in beautiful style within seconds of the fight.

Dawid Chyliński European Champion