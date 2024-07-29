European bare-knuckle champion of the BAD to the BONE organization

By Artur GronkiewiczContributor
Published 29th Jul 2024, 14:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A fighter from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop, Dawid Chyliński, is the European bare-knuckle champion of BAD to the BONE.

Dawid Chyliński from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop defended the title of European bare-knuckle champion in the BAD to the BONE organization at a gala organized in Liverpool.

Artur Gronkiewicz had the honor of supporting Dawid again from the corner and throughout the gala.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Of course, apart from me, Dawid was supported by coaches Rafał Witkowski and Bartłomiej Gościcki, along with fighters Patryk Piętnik, Jan Sulecki and fighter Liliana Gronkiewicz. Of course, Dawid knocked out his opponent in beautiful style within seconds of the fight.

Dawid Chyliński European ChampionDawid Chyliński European Champion
Dawid Chyliński European Champion

“As Dawid's trainer, I am extremely impressed with his technique and strength, Dawid has not lost a single fight for two years and he has already won three bare-knuckle fights in a row, knocking out his opponents in two fights, I know that Dawid is a very dangerous fighter, we are waiting for next challenges.”

Related topics:Liverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.