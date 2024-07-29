European bare-knuckle champion of the BAD to the BONE organization
Dawid Chyliński from the Street Kickboxing Club Worksop defended the title of European bare-knuckle champion in the BAD to the BONE organization at a gala organized in Liverpool.
Artur Gronkiewicz had the honor of supporting Dawid again from the corner and throughout the gala.
He said: “Of course, apart from me, Dawid was supported by coaches Rafał Witkowski and Bartłomiej Gościcki, along with fighters Patryk Piętnik, Jan Sulecki and fighter Liliana Gronkiewicz. Of course, Dawid knocked out his opponent in beautiful style within seconds of the fight.
“As Dawid's trainer, I am extremely impressed with his technique and strength, Dawid has not lost a single fight for two years and he has already won three bare-knuckle fights in a row, knocking out his opponents in two fights, I know that Dawid is a very dangerous fighter, we are waiting for next challenges.”
