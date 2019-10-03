England Test captain Joe Root joins Nottingham-based Trent Rockets for The Hundred

England Test captain Joe Root has joined Nottingham-based Trent Rockets for The Hundred.

England men’s and women’s World Cup winning players, including Root, Heather Knight, Ben Stokes, Nat Sciver and Jofra Archer, have officially been selected for the eight new teams in the 100-ball cricket competition.

Root said: “I’m incredibly excited to play for the Trent Rockets in The Hundred. This year has been monumental for cricket and we have seen achievements like never before.

“The best players in the world are coming here to compete and we’re going to get the chance to test ourselves against them once again. There has never been a more exciting time for cricket.”

Fellow England star Jofra Archer has joined Southern Brave. All-rounder Ben Stokes will return to Headingley, the scene of his summer Ashes exploits, and join Northern Superchargers. The players were selected in the first stage of The Hundred Draft , which culminates live on Sky, on 20th October.

The eight teams in the women’s competition have also picked their first players, each announcing two of the centrally contracted England Women players in the first stage of the player selection process. England captain Heather Knight will skipper London Spirit.

Anya Shrubsole – Knight’s vice-captain for England – will join up with Danni Wyatt at Southern Brave. Nat Sciver will join Trent Rockets, alongside Katherine Brunt, and Manchester Originals welcome Sophie Ecclestone, the ICC’s Emerging Player of the Year for 2018.

Birmingham Phoenix: Chris Woakes (England Men’s red ball central contract pick), Moeen Ali, Pat Brown (Local Icons); Amy Jones, Kirstie Gordon (England Women’s central contract picks)

London Spirit: Rory Burns (England Men’s red ball central contract pick), Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (Local Icons); Heather Knight, Freya Davies (England Women’s central contract picks)

Manchester Originals: Jos Buttler (England Men’s red ball central contract pick), Saqid Mahmood, Matt Parkinson (Local Icons); Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone (England Women’s central contract picks)

Northern Superchargers: Ben Stokes (England Men’s red ball central contract pick), Adil Rashid, David Willey (Local Icons); Lauren Winfield, Linsey Smith (England Women’s central contract picks)

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran (England Men’s red ball central contract pick), Tom Curran, Jason Roy (Local Icons); Laura Marsh, Fran Wilson (England Women’s central contract picks)

Southern Brave: Jofra Archer (England Men’s red ball central contract pick), Chris Jordan, James Vince (Local Icons); Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt (England Women’s central contract picks)

Trent Rockets: Joe Root (England Men’s red ball central contract pick), Harry Gurney, Alex Hales (Local Icons); Nat Sciver, Katherine Brunt (England Women’s central contract picks)

Welsh Fire: Jonny Bairstow (England Men’s red ball central contract pick), Tom Banton, Colin Ingram (Local Icons); Katie George, Bryony Smith (England Women’s central contract picks)