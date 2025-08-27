Eastwood hits double as Worksop Town defeat Rossington Main

Slater on the ball

Worksop Town reserves came from behind to beat Rossington Main reserves 3-1 in the Central Midlands Premier North Division.

This game was very similar to last week, in that the Worksop XI, without a few former “regulars” who have moved on in search of 1st team football or have other things going on in “life”, really struggled to get to grips with the game.

After a slow start, Slater shot wide from distance and Rodzos saved well before Badger put the visitors ahead after 19 minutes.

Worksop struggled to contain the Rossington attacks and Betts did well to stop a breakaway. Rossington then shot over the bar, while the home side’s attempts to move forward were clearly unco-ordinated. As the first period came to a close, Rossington fired into the side netting and Eastwood shot straight at the ‘keeper.

Jenkinson on the Attack

As last week, Worksop improved greatly after the break and young Matt Ireson scored his first Worksop goal after 55 minutes. Five minutes later Sinclair replaced Ireson. Jenkinson had a good effort saved and then Max Eastwood put Worksop in front from an “assist” by Abdy. Eastwood then shot over the bar before Kilcoyne replaced Watts on the 70 minute mark. Jenkinson linked well with Slater whose effort was saved and then Luke Abdy forced the visting ‘keeper into action.

On 78 minutes Carver replaced the limping Samir Arrian, and was soon trying to add to the score as was Jenkinson. On 89 minutes Eastwood scored one of his “specials” from some distance to make the game safe at 3-1and to take his total for the season up to six.

The team now face a trip to Harworth Colliery on Saturday, the next home game being a week later against Kinsley Boys.

Worksop team:- Olivier Rodzos; Samir Arrian, David Chukwujama; Jack Watts: Will Oadley,: Liam Betts; Ethan Slater; Luke Abdy ; Max Eastwood,: George Jenkinson and Matt Ireson.

Subs:- Shane Carver; Josh Sinclair: Yahir Barros and Noah Kilcoyne.

Gate :- 66