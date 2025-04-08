Early season success for local triathletes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The East Leake triathlon is one of the most established events of the early Tri season in the UK. Now in its 21st year, this award winning, well-loved and well-organised event is the perfect time to dust off your racing kit and kick start your best season year or first race ever in 2025! Based in the rural landscapes of Nottinghamshire it was the perfect spot for two of the Bassetlaw triathlon club to test how the winter training had gone.

Utilising a 4-lane pool many of the 600 competitors had a long time before getting going. Steve Chambers, who entered the sprint triathlon, which comprised of a 400-meter pool swim, then a 22km cycle route finishing with a 5km run, finished in a time of 1 hour and 10 minutes saying “Big field with well over 600 competitors on the day. Only a 4 laned pool so the faster swimmers didn't go until the afternoon. The wind was brutal, but an out and back bike course was fair on everyone. The 3 lap run course was tough, and once again, the wind made it much harder to maintain run rhythm. My 3 tri disciplines were all faster than last years race, so I was happy with early season form”.

Helen Crossley, entered the Aquabike event comprising of the same 400-meter pool swim and then the 22km bike route. Coming home in a time of 50 minutes this made her the first female home and third overall, a fantastic result.

Anyone who feels the urge to try this great sport can details of the local club at facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub