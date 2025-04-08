Early season success for local triathletes
Utilising a 4-lane pool many of the 600 competitors had a long time before getting going. Steve Chambers, who entered the sprint triathlon, which comprised of a 400-meter pool swim, then a 22km cycle route finishing with a 5km run, finished in a time of 1 hour and 10 minutes saying “Big field with well over 600 competitors on the day. Only a 4 laned pool so the faster swimmers didn't go until the afternoon. The wind was brutal, but an out and back bike course was fair on everyone. The 3 lap run course was tough, and once again, the wind made it much harder to maintain run rhythm. My 3 tri disciplines were all faster than last years race, so I was happy with early season form”.
Helen Crossley, entered the Aquabike event comprising of the same 400-meter pool swim and then the 22km bike route. Coming home in a time of 50 minutes this made her the first female home and third overall, a fantastic result.
Anyone who feels the urge to try this great sport can details of the local club at facebook.com/BassetlawTriClub