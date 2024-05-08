Double success for Worksop’s Street Kickboxing Club’s Krystian Such
Such won his boxing match against a very experienced opponent and it was later selected as the fight of the evening.
He had also won a fight in Tenerife just a week previous at the Las Americas Boxing Championships Gala.
Street Kickboxing Club’s Artur Gronkiewicz said: “Two victories in the last two weeks prove the excellent form of a young and talented fighter.
"I would like to thank the fighter Rafał Witkowski who helped me in Krystian's corner and during the entire Love Of The Glove Gala.”