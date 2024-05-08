Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Such won his boxing match against a very experienced opponent and it was later selected as the fight of the evening.

He had also won a fight in Tenerife just a week previous at the Las Americas Boxing Championships Gala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Street Kickboxing Club’s Artur Gronkiewicz said: “Two victories in the last two weeks prove the excellent form of a young and talented fighter.