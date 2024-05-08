Double success for Worksop’s Street Kickboxing Club’s Krystian Such

Street Kickboxing Club fighter Krystian Such won his contest at the Love Of The Glove Gala which took place on 4th May 4 in Birmingham
By Artur GronkiewiczContributor
Published 8th May 2024, 11:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Such won his boxing match against a very experienced opponent and it was later selected as the fight of the evening.

He had also won a fight in Tenerife just a week previous at the Las Americas Boxing Championships Gala.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Street Kickboxing Club’s Artur Gronkiewicz said: “Two victories in the last two weeks prove the excellent form of a young and talented fighter.

"I would like to thank the fighter Rafał Witkowski who helped me in Krystian's corner and during the entire Love Of The Glove Gala.”

Related topics:WorksopBirmingham