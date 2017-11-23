Disappointing Ashes start for captain Root in Brisbane

England captain and ex-Worksop College pupil Joe Root had a disappointing start to the Ashes with the bat as his team closed day one on 196-4 in Brisbane.

Having earlier won the toss and opted to bat, former Worksop schoolboy Root made just 15 before being trapped lbw by Pat Cummins, his predecessor as captain, Alastair Cook, also having fallen cheaply in the early stages.

James Vince made 83 and Mark Stoneman 53 to stabilise the innings, Dawid Malan 28 not out and Moeen Ali unbaten on 13 at the close of play.

In the process of his short stay, Root did, however, pass 1,000 Test runs against Australia.

Vince responded to the departure of lynchpin opener Cook in just the third over of the series by sharing a century stand with Stoneman which belied inevitable nerves on this huge stage.

After he was dropped by wicketkeeper Tim Paine on 68 pushing forward to Lyon, England’s latest number three appeared on course for a maiden Test century only for the off-spinner to snatch it away with a brilliant direct-hit to run him out attempting a faulty single to cover.

It was a moment which reinvigorated Australia and their hostile home support as captain Root then also fell.

With Lyon at the centre of Vince’s exit, it had an added significance after the spinner spoke out so forcefully earlier this week - apparently out of character - about Australia’s uncompromising intent this winter.

Vince, meanwhile, was disappointed to just miss out on his century having impressed many with his innings.

He said: “It’s disappointing but at the start of the day if you’d offered me that I would have taken it. Hopefully the team can kick on in the morning. I stuck to my game plan pretty well throughout, so there’s lots to build on for me”

“My decision making was pretty good, the pitch was quite easy-paced, I stuck to my gameplan throughout, so yes there’s lots to build on for me,” he added. “I feel like my game is in good order and I just tried to replicate that today.”

On his run out, he said: “It’s a disappointing way to go. It’s a great piece of fielding but if I could rewind then I would have stayed at the end.

“It’s nice to get off to a good start. A few comments I’ve read have said that I’m not ready for Test cricket, so hopefully I’ve proved a few people wrong.”

Vince had stroked a succession of stylish off-side boundaries among his 12 fours from 170 balls, as he vindicated pre-tour predictions from the England camp that he has the ideal game to prosper in Australian conditions.

He previously flattered to deceive in seven Tests, the last more than a year ago, averaging under 20 with a joint top-score of 42.