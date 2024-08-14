Dinnington Town promotion bid kicks off in style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dinnington Town’s bid to return to the Northern Counties East League for the first time in over a decade has got off to a flier with three from three wins so far.

Dinnington Town faced a tough test in their first away game of the season against local rivals SJR Worksop. Despite trailing 1-0 at halftime, Dinnington came back strong in the second half with Logan Liggins scoring twice, including a dramatic stoppage-time winner. The 2-1 victory secured three points and maintained their perfect start to the season with three wins from three games.

Dinnington Town’s bid to return to the Northern Counties East League for the first time in over a decade has got off to a flier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An impressive 3-1 victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Elite AFC on Saturday, made it two wins from two - a perfect start to their Central Midlands Alliance League Premier Division North campaign.

Dinnington Town FC

After a strong 2023/24, Dinnington kicked off the new season with an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Yorkshire Main last week.

There was a fantastic atmosphere at Phoenix Park last weekend as Dinnington saw off an Elite side who had also enjoyed a resounding opening-day win.

The match began with both teams showing strong intent, but Elite AFC took the lead in the 11th minute. Dinnington Town quickly responded, applying pressure until Corey Glaves equalised with a far-post finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game took a dramatic turn in the final minutes when Elite AFC missed a crucial chance, and in the 89th minute, Jed Phillips put Dinnington ahead with a precise header. An altercation in stoppage time led to a penalty, which Logan Liggins calmly converted, sealing a 3-1 victory for Dinnington Town.

Dinnington, having finished third last season and reached two cup finals, will feel they are making strides towards a return to step 6 of non-league football.

The club, which has 350 registered players across 23 teams and over 40 coaches, is supported by a tight-knit local community.

South Yorkshire accountancy firm Brearley & Co, who have an office opposite Phoenix Park, have been Dinnington’s main sponsor for the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Smallman, Managing Director said: "We're absolutely thrilled with the team's performance so far this season. The determination and skill they showed on the pitch were incredible. This victory is a testament to their hard work, and we're proud to support such a dedicated group of players."

Dinnington Town eye NCEL after decade-long rebuild

The club finished in the top half of the NCEL Premier Division back in the 2008/09 campaign and lifted the Northern Counties East League Cup the following season.

But just over 10 years ago, Dinnington resigned from the NCEL. It was a dark time for the club, who saw their Phoenix Park ground vandalised on multiple occasions.

Nets were slashed, bins set on fire and seating was smashed before Dinnington eventually bowed out of the national league system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with the 2024/25 season now underway, the atmosphere around the club is completely transformed.

Following their reinstatement in the Central Midlands Alliance League Premier Division North, Dinnington have gradually gathered momentum towards an NCEL return.

After a strong 2023/24 season, which brought a third-place finish and two cup finals, Dinnington have established themselves as genuine promotion contenders.

But the positivity extends much further than the first XI, with the club featuring 350 registered players across 23 teams and over 40 coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, a FIFA-approved 3G pitch was installed at Phoenix Park following grant funding from the Football Foundation.

The facility now serves as a community hub and local businesses are intertwined with the club.

They next face Worksop Town Reserves on Saturday, 17th August, in the Black Dragon Premier Division North. Kick-off is at 3:00pm.