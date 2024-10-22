Dinnington thrashes Halifax in a 62-3 showcase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On a brisk Saturday at Lodge Lane, Dinnington welcomed the Halifax Vandals, who came in sitting comfortably in fourth place. Fans anticipated a hard-fought contest, but what unfolded was a dazzling display of rugby prowess from the hosts.

Halifax struck first with an early penalty, but Dinnington's Jonny West quickly countered, leveling the score. Despite Halifax's advantage in the scrum, Dinnington showcased their resilience, relying on an increasingly effective lineout. It was from a 5-meter lineout that the dam finally burst. The Dinnington forwards surged forward like a freight train, with Dean McAulay emerging from the pile to claim the first try, expertly converted by West. A second penalty from West sent Dinnington into halftime with a comfortable 13-3 lead.

With the slope now in their favor, Dinnington came out swinging in the second half. A slick lineout pass found the lightning-quick Rob Levers, who darted over the line for another try, followed by another conversion from West, pushing the lead to 20-3. The home side’s momentum was unstoppable; shortly after, Harry Pinder showcased his skills with a brilliant run to the try line, West adding the extra points yet again.

Dinnington's lineout became a weapon of mass destruction. Mike Leitch crashed over next, followed by the ever-reliable Gary Woodcock, who rolled in for his try. West continued his flawless kicking, converting both efforts effortlessly.

James Egreton in lineout action.

Man of the match James Egerton was a force to be reckoned with in the lineout, setting up Dinnington’s next score by leaping high to secure possession. The ball was swiftly spun to Maine Bunting, who touched down for another try, with West’s conversion bringing the tally to 48-3.

Kai Ramrattan capped off Dinnington’s triumphant display with two tries of his own. His second was a brilliant individual effort after a misjudged clearance from Halifax, as he outpaced the defense to score. West’s kicking was impeccable, rounding off the day with seven successful conversions and sealing the game at an astonishing 62-3.

Looking ahead, Dinnington will enjoy a well-deserved break next week before aiming to maintain their winning momentum against mid-table Roundhegians. Meanwhile, the second team kept the excitement alive with a nail-biting 24-22 victory over Sheffield Oaks, thanks to a brace from Riley Savage, a try from Callum Harmston, and some precise kicking from Will Cockerham. They’ll be facing off against local rivals Doncaster Phoenix at home on Saturday.

With performances like this, it’s shaping up to be a season to remember for Dinnington rugby!