Dinnington on a roll

Dinnington made the long trip to Baildon on Saturday, brimming with confidence after two straight league victories.

They started impressively, with the forwards driving hard into the heart of Baildon's defense. Slick hands soon followed, allowing Ben White to touch down in the corner for the opening try.

Next up, Jamie Shaw powered over from close range, finishing off some strong work from the pack.

Dinnington's third, and arguably best, try came after a long Baildon clearance. The Dinnington full-back returned the kick superbly, only to be dragged down just short of the line. Quick thinking saw the ball whipped wide to Maine Bunting, who crossed in the corner. Jonny West then found his kicking rhythm, adding the conversion.

Dinnington won at Baildon.

The second half became a scrappy affair, with Baildon losing a player to a red card. Dinnington did their best to level the playing field, receiving three yellow cards, leaving them with just 12 men at one point. Despite this, the forwards secured the bonus point when the unstoppable Adriaan Hooghiemstra - better known as Arno - drove over the line off the back of a powerful line-out maul. Jonny West added the extras.

As the game wound down, West slotted a penalty to wrap up the scoring. It was an impressive team performance against a spirited Baildon side, with Freddie Pinder picking up a well-deserved Man of the Match award. The final score was Baildon 17, Dinnington 27.

The second team secured a comfortable 53-26 victory against local rivals Mosborough, keeping the pressure on the first team players.

Next week, Dinnington return home to face Huddersfield Laund Hill, with a 3pm kick off.