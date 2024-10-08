Dinnington edge out Yarnbury in promotion battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dinnington made the trip to face fellow unbeaten rivals Yarnbury, in a clash that many neutrals felt could be pivotal in the promotion race.

The game kicked off with Dinnington bursting out of the blocks like a coiled spring. It didn’t take long for them to make their mark, with Rob Leivars picking up the ball near halfway and tearing through the Yarnbury defence with blistering pace, delivering a sensational early score.

Just 12 minutes in, Ben White seized an opportunity created by a superb turnover from the Dinnington forwards. From his own 10-meter line, White flew down the touchline like a greyhound, adding the second try in electrifying fashion. Jonny West calmly slotted the conversion, pushing Dinnington further ahead.

By the 18th minute, Kai Ramrattan joined the action, displaying a devastating combination of power and pace. He skinned his opposite number and shrugged off would-be tacklers, charging over the line for another impressive try.

Dinnington picked up an important win against Yarbury.

Dinnington didn’t let up. From the restart, they reclaimed possession with slick handling and searing speed. Once again, Ramrattan was the man to finish, notching his second try of the game and putting the visitors firmly in control. The teams went into halftime with Dinnington leading 24-16.

Yarnbury mounted a response, but Dinnington continued their relentless pressure. On the 50th minute, after battering at the Yarnbury defence, Dean McAulay powered through, crashing over the line with all the force of a Sherman tank. West added the conversion to stretch the lead.

Ben White completed his brace in a far less glamorous fashion than his first, dotting down from just a yard out. The score, though, was the result of brilliant teamwork—first the forwards laying the groundwork, and then the backs finishing it off with slick hands.

Finally, West added a crucial penalty, won by the outstanding James Egerton, who capped off a well-deserved man-of-the-match performance.

The game concluded with a final score of Yarnbury 29 - Dinnington 39.

Next week, Dinnington face another tough challenge as they travel to take on the pre-season favorites, the illustrious Bradford & Bingley. All eyes will be on this clash—can Dinnington continue their winning streak?

The second team kept on the pressure on the first team dismantling Ossett 2's 31-24. Tries from Connor Brown, Travis Massey, Steve Thompson, and a brace from Jamie Qualter, not forgetting a couple of conversations from Harry Adlington.