Dinnington dominate Bradford & Bingley with 43-0 thrashing

Dinnington stormed into the infamous home of Bradford and Bingley brimming with confidence, fully aware of the threat posed by the league's preseason favourites. But if there were any nerves, they certainly didn’t show in a commanding performance that left Bradford reeling.

As has been their trademark this season, Dinnington started the match with intensity, pinning Bradford deep in their own 22. The forwards, relentless at every breakdown, swarmed like a pack of demented moles digging for victory. Their efforts paid off when a crucial turnover saw the ball swing out wide to Ben White, who powered over the line with authority.

With momentum firmly in their favour, Dinnington struck again. A well-executed lineout inside Bradford's 22 led to an unstoppable maul, thundering forward like a freight train. Freddie Pinder was the man to finish it off, dotting down for the try, with Jonny West adding the extras. 12-0 to Dinnington and they were just warming up.

As the rain began to fall, Dinnington’s spirits remained undampened. Another turnover, this time from a Bradford lineout, set the stage for Captain Fantastic, Mike Leitch, to weave his magic. Breaking through Bradford’s defence with ease, Leitch handed off defenders like they were mere annoyances, scoring a try to extend the lead to 17-0. Not content with just one, Leitch grabbed a second, getting on the back of another rolling maul for a 22-0 scoreline.

Then it was Arno Hooghiemstra’s turn to join the try-scoring spree. Crashing over from close range, he added his name to the growing list of scorers, with Jonny West slotting the conversion. But like buses, you wait for one and two come along at once! Hooghiemstra wasn’t finished yet, securing his brace with a spectacular swallow dive, earning him the well-deserved title of man of the match. With West on target again, Dinnington stretched their lead to 36-0.

Bradford had moments of pressure, but Dinnington's defence stood strong. When the ball spilled loose near their own try line, Dinnington’s back three showed blistering pace, launching a thrilling counterattack from deep inside their half. A few slick line breaks later, Kai Ramrattan was on hand to cap off the move and complete the scoring. West, once again, was almost flawless with the boot, taking the score to an emphatic 43-0 by the final whistle.

Dinnington now look ahead to welcoming 4th place Halifax to Lodge Lane next Saturday in what promises to be another cracking contest.

Meanwhile, Dinnington’s 2nd XV demolished Hallamshire 2s with a commanding 41-15 victory. Tries from Steve Thompson, Jack Saxton, Sam Heathcote, Ronan Pengkerego, Travis Massey, Jamie Pearson and Connor Brown sealed the win, with Will Cockerham converting three of them to round off a fantastic day for the club.