Depleted SJR Worksop Veterans dig deep to beat Pheasant Inn the hard way

SJR Worksop Veterans dug deep to twice come from behind and win 3-2 against Pheasant Inn, despite finishing the game effectively down to nine men.

It proved a very tough first away match for the Over 35s, who played the first 25 minutes of the match with 10 men due to a number of drop-outs on the day.

It was during this period four goals were scored.

Pheasant grabbed an early lead when there was a defensive mix-up, but SJR equalised rapidly when man of the match Shane Whaley tried three bicycle kicks in a row, with the third going in off the post.

Shane Whaley - on target against Pheasant Inn.

Pheasant caught SJR on a counter to retake the lead, but Wiltshire fired back again immediately with a classy finish after great work from Hopwood.

Danny Scott arrived to bolster SJR ranks in the 25th minute, but almost immediately Ian Smith suffered a groin strain and but with no subs they had to grind through with 10 men again.

Wiltshire fired SJR in front for the first time early in the second half.

The first 25 minutes had taken its toll and Pheasant were making a lot of subs to stay fresh but they were still struggling to get through SJR.

With 20 minutes to go SJR suffered another blow when Guest was taken out with a two footed challenge and had to hobble through the last 20 minutes.

With SJR pretty much down to nine men they had to sit in, but held out with Adam Beard producing three top drawer saves.

Tghe win was huge credit to every single player, with stand out performances coming from Whaley and Hopwood.

If you're interested in playing for SJR Over 35s, drop them a message – new players always welcome.