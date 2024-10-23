Depleted SJR Worksop pipped at the post as Hatfield Town snatch late winner

By Andrew Guest
Contributor
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 03:18 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 11:50 BST
A stoppage time goal saw Hatfield Town pull off a 2-1 win over 10-men SJR Worksop to ruin hopes of a fourth win in a row in the Central Midlands Premier North.

It was a bad start for SJR when after three minutes Hatfield took the lead from a corner as Jack Bonser found the net

SJR settled down and started trying to cause a few problems, and a long throw Hatfield couldn’t deal with led to a backheel finish from Sam Foulds on 14 minutes to level the scores.

Hwever, things took a turn for worse as SJR then went down to 10 men.

Aaron Redfern in action for SJR.
Aaron Redfern in action for SJR.

They dug in until half-time and the score remained 1-1 at the break.

The second half started with SJR trying to find a way to get the second goal, a few chances falling either way and the first real few saves Darren ‘DJ’ Smith had to make to prevent SJR falling behind.

But within the space of two minutes SJR found themselves down to eight men as the referee decided to sin bin players asking questions of him.

A goalmouth scramble and a great double point blank range save from Smith were not enough to keep out the third shot as Fraser Hurst stole the winner with the last kick of game for Hatfield in the fourth added minute.

Four out of four wasn’t to be and SJR felt a good game had been ruined for both sides with poor decisions from match officials.

SJR Player of the Match was Darren DJ Smith.

