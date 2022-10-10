Delight as Worksop’s Street Kickboxing Club wins 23 medals

The event at the Metrodome Arena in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, saw 10 competitors, both children and adults, from the club compete in the rings in full contact formulas and light contact.

Coaches Artur Gronkiewicz and Robert Gronkiewicz prepared the players for the championship, which saw a host of successes.

Three Worksop schoolchildren enjoyed success. Liliana Gronkiewicz, aged 10, won three medals, one gold in Sport Boxing and two silver in kickboxing Light Contact and Sport Boxing, while 11-year-old Gabriel Śliwa won two gold medals in the K1 B Class formula and in Kickboxing Light Contact. Jasper Ciesielski won two silver medals, in K1 B-class and Kickboxing Light Contact.

Members of Worksop’s Street Kickboxing Club celebrate their success.

Rafał Pawłowski wins two gold medals in the K1 Full Contact formula and silver in the K1 Light Contact formula, while Krystian Such won five medals, which made him one of the top five players of the tournament, winning three gold medals and two bronze, gold in K1 Full Contact, Sport Boxing and K1 Light Contact, and bronze in K1 Full Contact and Sport Boxing.Kacper Tyczyński won silver in K1 Full Contact, while Colin Mikołajczyk won gold in the Sport Boxing formula and bronze in Sport Boxing. Eryk Bródka won two silver medals in Sport Boxing and kickboxing Light Contact formula, while Bartlomiej Głasek won gold in the Sport Boxing formula and silver in Kickboxing Light Contact and Dawid Chylinski won silver medal in the Semi Pro Sport Boxing formula.

Artur said: “All players gave really spectacular fights.