Defender O'Malley praises Worksop Town performance as great run goes on

By James Haley
Contributor
Published 19th Mar 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 12:12 BST
Mason O'Malley against Hyde United - Photo by Richard Biertonplaceholder image
Mason O'Malley against Hyde United - Photo by Richard Bierton
Mason O’Malley praised the team performance of Worksop Town as they beat Hyde United 3-1 at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium.

Speaking after the game, the left wing-back said: “I think it was a real team performance as there were spells where we didn’t have much of the ball and they were a possession-based side and there were spells where we had to dig in but in the end our quality shone through.

“In the first-half we had plenty of chances, but I don’t think we managed to put them away but in the second-half we were a lot more threatening.

“We stuck to the way we play and eventually we got more chances and got the goals we deserved.”

O’Malley was pivotal in Worksop’s victory on the weekend, chipping in with two assists in the game.

The first one was a looping cross into Aaron Martin for head in past the on-rushing Callum Hiddlestone in the Hyde goal.

He then set up Liam Hughes for the third goal by running down the left wing and firing into the box for the striker to head past the keeper.

O’Malley joined Worksop in mid-September but initially struggled to break into the team.

It changed when the Tigers switched to a five-at-the-back formation, as O’Malley has become a regular starter at left wing-back

The 23-year-old has recorded ten assists for Worksop this season, and he will hope to carry his good form on against Warrington Rylands next Saturday at the Hive Arena.

