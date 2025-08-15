Darren takes on London T100 for the first time

Darren out on the run element of London T100

Bassetlaw Triathon Club’s Darren Raines took on the London T100 for the first time.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formerly Challenge London, the London T100 is the world’s biggest city centre triathlon and a chance to race past some of London’s iconic landmarks.

The T100 event features a 2km swim, 80km and 18km run based at the Royal Victoria Dock in East London, the swim taking place in the sheltered Royal Victoria Dock, the bike leg on closed-roads and the run within Docklands, which was perfect for spectator support

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren, chair and experienced triathlete from the club took the opportunity to test himself in the London event as one last training event before his Ironman adventures on the continent.

Darren Raines at the London T100

Finishing in an impressive time of four hours and 18 minutes, Darren said: “It’s the first time I’ve been involved with a T100 event, I absolutely loved it.

“The T100 distances break the mould and offer a modern metric on triathlon distances - 2km swim, 80km bike and an 18km run.

“The whole experience is something I’d highly recommend, swimming in the Royal Victoria Dock and cycling on closed roads in central London is quite a privilege. “The weather conditions were absolutely delightful and allowed for a lot of fun out on the bike course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“IT was definitely not my last T100 event, as a brand they’re definitely giving Ironman a run for their money.

“I managed to finish with a time of 4:18:10, I’d have definitely taken that before the race.

“Ironman Tallinn is now less than two weeks away, T100 has been a cracking warm-up.”