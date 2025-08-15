Darren takes on London T100 for the first time
Formerly Challenge London, the London T100 is the world’s biggest city centre triathlon and a chance to race past some of London’s iconic landmarks.
The T100 event features a 2km swim, 80km and 18km run based at the Royal Victoria Dock in East London, the swim taking place in the sheltered Royal Victoria Dock, the bike leg on closed-roads and the run within Docklands, which was perfect for spectator support
Darren, chair and experienced triathlete from the club took the opportunity to test himself in the London event as one last training event before his Ironman adventures on the continent.
Finishing in an impressive time of four hours and 18 minutes, Darren said: “It’s the first time I’ve been involved with a T100 event, I absolutely loved it.
“The T100 distances break the mould and offer a modern metric on triathlon distances - 2km swim, 80km bike and an 18km run.
“The whole experience is something I’d highly recommend, swimming in the Royal Victoria Dock and cycling on closed roads in central London is quite a privilege. “The weather conditions were absolutely delightful and allowed for a lot of fun out on the bike course.
“IT was definitely not my last T100 event, as a brand they’re definitely giving Ironman a run for their money.
“I managed to finish with a time of 4:18:10, I’d have definitely taken that before the race.
“Ironman Tallinn is now less than two weeks away, T100 has been a cracking warm-up.”