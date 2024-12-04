Dan Bramall delighted after his brace steers Worksop Town to win over Stockton Town
Speaking after the game, Bramall was happy to help the team to victory: “I’m delighted to get two goals but obviously the team performance overall was outstanding.
“Being back at home as well after so many weeks away is good, and to be back in front of our home fans and get the three points was great and it’s what we deserved.
“Playing in front of home fans it’s always mint, and when you score and hear the crowd roar, it’s an adrenaline rush.”
It’s a second home braces in a row for the 26-year-old, scoring two in the previous home game against Whitby Town.
Bramall scored either side of half-time, with his first coming from an Aleks Starcenko through ball, which found the winger in space before he fired into the back of the net.
The second one came from Starcenko once again as the midfielder fired a shot off the post but the rebound fell kindly for Bramall who fired in from close range.
That was Bramall’s third brace of the season, getting the other two against Mickleover and the previously mentioned Whitby.
Bramall will look to continue his good form as the Tigers travel to the New Manor Ground to face Ilkeston Town on Saturday.