Dan Bramall delighted after his brace steers Worksop Town to win over Stockton Town

By James Haley
Contributor
Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:29 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 13:35 BST
Dan Bramall scoring his first goal of the game - Photo by Richard Biertonplaceholder image
Dan Bramall scoring his first goal of the game - Photo by Richard Bierton
Dan Bramall netted his third brace of the season as Worksop Town ran out 2-1 winners at the Windsor Foodservice Stadium

Speaking after the game, Bramall was happy to help the team to victory: “I’m delighted to get two goals but obviously the team performance overall was outstanding.

Most Popular

“Being back at home as well after so many weeks away is good, and to be back in front of our home fans and get the three points was great and it’s what we deserved.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Playing in front of home fans it’s always mint, and when you score and hear the crowd roar, it’s an adrenaline rush.”

It’s a second home braces in a row for the 26-year-old, scoring two in the previous home game against Whitby Town.

Bramall scored either side of half-time, with his first coming from an Aleks Starcenko through ball, which found the winger in space before he fired into the back of the net.

The second one came from Starcenko once again as the midfielder fired a shot off the post but the rebound fell kindly for Bramall who fired in from close range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That was Bramall’s third brace of the season, getting the other two against Mickleover and the previously mentioned Whitby.

Bramall will look to continue his good form as the Tigers travel to the New Manor Ground to face Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

Related topics:Worksop TownWhitby TownWhitbyTigers
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice