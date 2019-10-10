Dale finishes second at the Vitruvian Tri

Dale Bloomer finished second in his age category at the Vitruvian Triathlon, held at Rutland water.

He clocked a time of 5:59:48 in the middle distance event, which included a two-lap 1,900m, 85km bike route and 21km run.

Councillor Julie Leigh hands the cheque to BTC chairman Gary Sylvester.

Dale was one of three Bassetlaw Triathlon Club members in action at the Vitruvian, with Jason Lippitt crossing the line in 6:22:57 and John Maher clocking 6:35:47.

“I have wanted to do this event ever since I started triathlons a few years ago,” said John.

“Having entered for this year I had to do the extra training but it has all paid off and I am delighted to have finished today.”

Bassetlaw Triathlon Club have received a cheque for £350, presented by councillors Julie Leigh and John Shephard to representatives of the Triathlon club at the Worksop Leisure Centre following one of their swimming training sessions.

Club secretary Yannie Duveen said: “We are very grateful for this generous grant from the councillors.

“In the past we have used such grants to fund training for new coaches in the club.

“This money will be put to work to ensure the club continues to offer the people in the Bassetlaw area an opportunity to become involved in triathlons at any level.”

The club, which was formed as a legacy following the London Olympics in 2012 has steadily grown and now has more than 120 members.

The club offers three swimming sessions and one cycle performance session per week at the Worksop BPL Leisure Centre.

For further information, please contact bassetlawtriclub@hotmail.co.uk or visit www.bassetlawtriclub.co.uk