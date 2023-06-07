Worksop having posted 211 for victory saw Wheatley knocked the winning runs for six wickets with two overs remaining.

Worksop's highlights were 67 for S. Dhambagolla and an opening stand of 51 between C. Taylor and J. Hogan during the first 11 overs.

It was a disappointing week across the board for the club with three defeats across their three games.

Worksop’s second XI succumbed to defeat at Wadworth, having fielded first.

Wadworth set off quickly, reaching 78 for the fall of the first wicket and were restricted to 161 thanks to three wickets for R. Snowden and two for D. Armitage in an impressive spell from the Worksop Cricket Academy U15 star.

In the batting department, Worksop struggled to get sufficient momentum to mount a credible chase and fell to just 91 - the impressive O. Munasinghe top-scoring with 17 under intense pressure from Wadworth’s attack.

Worksop’s week to forget got off to a quick start with the third XI completing their game early, having been bowled out for just 75 - only D. Mendis and A. Bhandaal reaching double figures.

In reply, Wiseton knocked the runs off for the fall of just two wickets - one each for Bhandaal and H. Mathews - and at a slow pace, with Worksop showing spirit and ability in the field.

There was a strong showing from Worksop’s junior players in senior cricket - with eight of the 33 players picked also representing age group teams.