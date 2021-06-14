Worksop pip leaders Papplewick & Linby II in thrilling last over finish

Tim Smith survives an early appeal on his way to 107 not out.

Tim Smith Jnr had once again led the way with the bat, scoring 107 not out in Worksop's 174-6 off 40 overs.

They then held their nerve to the last as Papplewick were all out for 172 with three balls to spare.

Sam Watson hit 77 and Stephen Sargent 31, but Harry Taylor Saeed Ahmed and Lee Edmondson all took two wickets each as Worksop climbed into fourth place.

“I would say that was probably the most exciting game I have ever been a part of since I became a first team cricketer,” said captain Taylor.

“The game was played in the right spirit by both teams and it was a very close finish.

“Tim showed his class again with the bat, scoring another 100. He never looked fazed once while he was at the crease and it got us up to a respectable score.

“Ross Wicks (20) also did well at the end, putting on a nice little cameo with Tim to get us to 170.”

He added: “We said before the game if we could get 170-180 runs on the board we would be in the game.

“Luckily it was just enough. Papplewick are a very good batting side and it was a very tense, close finish.

“ I think they needed five or six off the last over.

“Lee Edmondson had done a great job getting us to the point of being in it towards the end.

“But I decided to put Saeed on for the last over and he really showed some character by taking the final wicket under a serious amount of pressure.

“As a team we did a great job and showed a winning mentality.”

This Saturday Worksop can further strengthen their own promotion credentials with a trip to second-place Whitwell.

“We have another big game at Whitwell next who are also playing good cricket right now,” said Taylor.

“ But it's another must-win game if we want to move towards the top of the league.

“But we go there full of confidence and we just need to take what we did last weekend into next weekend and hopefully we can get the same result.”