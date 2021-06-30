Worksop on a roll after third win in succession

Woskop captain Harry Taylor is congratulated after taking a spectacular catch.

Visitors Harthill chose to bat but were all out for just 92 in 37.3 overs.

James Radford was their top scorer with only 16 and Tim Smith Jnr took 3-24.

Opener Smith then hit 40 as, despite losing early wickets and wobbling on 11-4, Worksop got home with 94-6 after 26 overs.

The win came on the back of beating the top two and captain Harry Taylor said: “We are doing very well.

“It was another hard-fought 20 points and I am very happy how the team is performing.

“Maybe we made it a bit more hard work than we would have liked this week, but we still came through.

“As a unit we bowled very well following suit in how we have bowled the last of weeks as well. We bowled pretty tidy and to a plan which makes life a lot easier.”

He added: “Tim bowled exceptionally well and also I think Saeed Ahmed bowled with real class again while Lee Edmondson did a great job in the middle overs.

“In all honesty I think they bowled pretty well and the pitch was still seaming about as it had done in the first innings as well – it was a good cricket wicket.

“We did give our wickets away a bit cheaply at times, but other than that I was more than happy to get over the line.”

Taylor said the current form was giving them belief.

“We are now going into games every weekend thinking we are going to win,” he said. “And that's the mentality we want as we are trying to progress. I think we are getting there.

“But it's too early to think about promotion. It's good to be up there but we have to keep winning games and see where it takes us.”

Harthill have an immediate chance of revenge when Worksop play the return fixture against them this Saturday.

“It will be exciting. I am sure they will want to get 20 points and get their own back against us,” said Taylor.