In the Bassetlaw & District League Championship Division, local derbies with Retford, Harthill, Ordsall and Whitwell all resulted in victories for the Warriors and a rain affected draw prevented what would’ve been their fifth win.

Last weekend saw a five wicket home win over Ordsall Bridon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Put into bat, the visitors made 150-7 in their 50 overs, Travis Doyle hitting 42.

Action from Worksop's win over Orsdall Bridon on Saturday.

In reply Worksop reached 151-5 in 42.5 overs, Sajith Dhambagolla leading the way with 86 runs and Harry Taylor 39 not out.

Elsewhere, the third XI sit top of their division and the second XI are in contention in the top four of Division Two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Looking ahead, club captain Ross Wicks is taking each game as it comes, maintaining high standards and keeping the teams disciplined and focused on the job at hand.

“We want to follow through on the standards we set at the start of the season and continue to make a statement to the league that we’re here to play and here to win; showing up as a very different side than the one from 2022,” he said.

This Saturday will see another tough test for Worksop as they travel to Bawtry with Everton for game six of the Championship season for a top of the table clash between first and second.

“We know they’re a strong side, having recently combined two good standard teams, but we’re confident that if we keep doing what we’re doing and executing our skills to the best of our ability,” said Wicks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With the side we have, we can beat anyone.”

Outside of the men’s game, Worksop Cricket Academy sessions started in April, providing an opportunity for children of all abilities aged 5-15 to get in to the sport.

In association with Lync Active, From The Heart Charity, The Boot Room and local business, Print Hero – sessions commence each Friday from 6pm and free taster sessions are available.

The sessions have been well attended – with as many as 50 young people taking part per week – and the good weather isn’t even here yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement