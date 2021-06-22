Worksop confidence is sky-high after wins over top two in succession

Tim Smith Jnr in top form again for Worksop.

They followed up last week's sparkling win over leaders Papplewick & Linby II with a four-wicket win at second-placed Whitwell on Saturday with Tim Smith Jnr again in inspired form with 83 not out.

“We are absolutely over the moon with the last two results,” smiled captain Harry Taylor.

“To be honest we showed shown our winning mentality two weeks in a row.

“Obviously a lot always depends on how you perform on the day but we know we have got it in us to beat the best in the league which is promising for the rest of the season.”

Whitwell chose to bat and made 180 all out, Christian Foster and Dan Sayles both hitting 38 and Corey Manderson 25 while Saeed Ahmed claimed 3-23 from his seven overs.

In reply, Smith Jnr;s innings eased Worksop to 181-6 in 37.2 overs, Andrew Shaw and James Hatton taking two wickets apiece.

“The wicket was a bit up and down at times,” said Taylor.

“It was a good toss to lose, especially when they asked us to bowl and the wicket looked quite green.

"We really did fancy our chances at that point.

“Knowing what we scored the week before against Papplewick we saw 180 as a chasable score. It was a few more than we wanted them to get but we knew it was in reach.

“Tim is a class above the rest and doing great right now.

"He gave a half-chance for a stumping but apart from that he was superb.

“Andrew Shaw is one of the better bowlers in the league but he made him look pretty easy.”

Now in fourth place, Worksop this Saturday take on fifth-placed Harthill at home and Taylor added: “Harthill have a few good batsmen and Dom Cumming is always seems to score runs, especially against us unfortunately.

"We will have to see if we can get him out early.

“But I fancy our chances again, especially how we have been playing as a unit and fielding set-up. We have showed our class and winning mentality.”