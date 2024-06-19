Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Worksop won by six wickets at Kiveton Park in one of only two Bassetlaw & District League Championship games to beat the rain on Saturday.

That earned them 22 valuable points while the home side claimed four.

Kiveton were asked to bat and made 146 all out in 42 overs.

Captain James Leach scored 38 with Ian Briggs adding 25 and Ashley Langdale in fine form with 5-16 off 8.1 overs.

Ross Wicks - Worksop captain made valuable half-century.

Worksop then cantered home in just 21 overs as they reached 149-4.

Captain Ross Wicks led by example with 56 and Harry Taylor backed him up with 35, the pair putting on 71 for the second wicket.

Clumber Park's big top of the table clash with Farnsfield fell victim to the rain, both sides awarded five points.

In the only other game to take place in the division Cuckney seconds beat Retford by seven runs – a result that saw them leapfrog the rained-off sides and take over leadership of the division.

This Saturday Worksop host a visit from North Wheatley with Leverton.

In Division Two, Worksop's struggling second team lost by seven wickets to visitors Ordsall Bridon seconds in a rain-hit affair.

Amid the weather, Workskop were able to post 112-5 from 30 overs played.

More rain saw a new target of 64 from 17 overs for the visitors under Duckworth-Lewis and they reached 67-3 with five balls to spare.