News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Worksop beat rivals Whitwell in local derby

In the penultimate fixture of the season, Worksop returned to winning ways with a dominant victory over local rivals Whitwell.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:55 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Worksop were asked to bat first, posting 214 from their 50 overs.

A bright opening start from Taylor and Hogan got Worksop to 41 for their first wicket bringing Sajith Dhambagolla to the crease.

His partnerships with Hogan and Harry Taylor accelerated the score to 135-3.

Saeed Ahmed - four wickets. Pic by Richard Bierton RBI Photography.Saeed Ahmed - four wickets. Pic by Richard Bierton RBI Photography.
Saeed Ahmed - four wickets. Pic by Richard Bierton RBI Photography.
Most Popular

The hottest day of the year provided tough batting conditions, but Worksop’s partnerships made the day even tougher to spend out in the field.

A 33 from Ashley Langdale at No.6 was the last notable score on Worksop’s card as they closed the innings with five balls remaining.

After a typically explosive start, Whitwell lost a flurry of early wickets.

Numbers seven to 10 provided the bulk of their runs in an ill-fated run chase that saw them fall 71 runs short thanks to the bowling of Saeed Ahmed (4-46) Arron Armitage (2-18) and Harry Glaves (2-52).

The third XI knocked an impressive 212 from their 40 overs against Blyth thanks to an unbeaten 83 from Sam Hopkinson, supported by runs from Amit Bhandaal and Gary Toon.

In similarly hot conditions, Worksop battled in the field to restrict Blyth to 134-7 from their overs. Tight bowling from Worksop ensuring victory.

Worksop third XI's hopes of promotion to Division Five are alive and well with victory over Killamarsh.

Related topics:WorksopBlythHarry Taylor