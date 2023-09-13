Watch more videos on Shots!

Worksop were asked to bat first, posting 214 from their 50 overs.

A bright opening start from Taylor and Hogan got Worksop to 41 for their first wicket bringing Sajith Dhambagolla to the crease.

His partnerships with Hogan and Harry Taylor accelerated the score to 135-3.

Saeed Ahmed - four wickets. Pic by Richard Bierton RBI Photography.

The hottest day of the year provided tough batting conditions, but Worksop’s partnerships made the day even tougher to spend out in the field.

A 33 from Ashley Langdale at No.6 was the last notable score on Worksop’s card as they closed the innings with five balls remaining.

After a typically explosive start, Whitwell lost a flurry of early wickets.

Numbers seven to 10 provided the bulk of their runs in an ill-fated run chase that saw them fall 71 runs short thanks to the bowling of Saeed Ahmed (4-46) Arron Armitage (2-18) and Harry Glaves (2-52).

The third XI knocked an impressive 212 from their 40 overs against Blyth thanks to an unbeaten 83 from Sam Hopkinson, supported by runs from Amit Bhandaal and Gary Toon.

In similarly hot conditions, Worksop battled in the field to restrict Blyth to 134-7 from their overs. Tight bowling from Worksop ensuring victory.