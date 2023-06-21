Anston had made 249 in 49.4 overs with 86 for Nathan Crookes and 59 for Joshua Marsh. Arron Armitage claimed 4-45 and Harry Glaves 3-37.

Worksop never really got going, Sajith Dhambagolla managing 27 and Benjamin Swales 23. But they were all out for just 95 in 39.5 overs, Lewis Brealey taking 3-12 and Harry Pearson 3-14.

This Saturday Worksop travel to Farnsfield.

Arron Armitage - 4-45 in Worksop first team's defeat. Photo by Richard Bierton RBI Photography

Advertisement

Advertisement