Worksop batting collapse in defeat to high-flying Anston
Anston had made 249 in 49.4 overs with 86 for Nathan Crookes and 59 for Joshua Marsh. Arron Armitage claimed 4-45 and Harry Glaves 3-37.
Worksop never really got going, Sajith Dhambagolla managing 27 and Benjamin Swales 23. But they were all out for just 95 in 39.5 overs, Lewis Brealey taking 3-12 and Harry Pearson 3-14.
This Saturday Worksop travel to Farnsfield.
Worksop seconds lost by six wickets at Waleswood Sports in Division Two, but the Division Six table-topping third team beat Killamarsh Juniors by 26 runs.