Worksop batting collapse in defeat to high-flying Anston

A home batting collapse by Worksop saw them crushed by 154 runs by second-placed Anston in the Bassetlaw & District League Championship on Saturday.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 21st Jun 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 11:01 BST

Anston had made 249 in 49.4 overs with 86 for Nathan Crookes and 59 for Joshua Marsh. Arron Armitage claimed 4-45 and Harry Glaves 3-37.

Worksop never really got going, Sajith Dhambagolla managing 27 and Benjamin Swales 23. But they were all out for just 95 in 39.5 overs, Lewis Brealey taking 3-12 and Harry Pearson 3-14.

This Saturday Worksop travel to Farnsfield.

Arron Armitage - 4-45 in Worksop first team's defeat. Photo by Richard Bierton RBI Photography
Arron Armitage - 4-45 in Worksop first team's defeat. Photo by Richard Bierton RBI Photography
Worksop seconds lost by six wickets at Waleswood Sports in Division Two, but the Division Six table-topping third team beat Killamarsh Juniors by 26 runs.

