Wicketkeeper Scarlett Hughes is released by The Blaze

Wicketkeeper-batter Scarlett Hughes has been released by The Blaze following the end of her contract.

“It’s never an easy decision to not renew any player’s contract, and I would like to thank Scarlett for her efforts and contributions over the last few years,” said James Cutt, Blaze director of cricket.

“She has been a valuable part of our group during the time she has been here, and every one of us wish her every success moving forward.”

Cambridge-born Hughes, 23, arrived at Trent Bridge from Sunrisers ahead of the 2024 season, having developed her game in the Essex pathway.

Having continued to play for the Eagles alongside her commitments to The Blaze in 2024, the left-hander went on to spent time on loan with Leicestershire during the 2025 campaign.

In all, she has scored almost 600 runs across List A and T20 cricket, notching two half-centuries in the latter format, as well as effecting 46 dismissals from behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire youngster Farhan Ahmed will captain England U19s for the first time as he leads a 17-strong squad to the Caribbean for seven Youth ODIs in November.

The Young Lions will face West Indies in five matches, alongside taking on the United States in a further two fixtures, with all games to be played in St Vincent.

Nottingham-born Ahmed, 17, has been named as U19s captain after regular skipper Thomas Rew was called up to England Lions for their tour of Australia.

He made his international Under-19s bow aged just 15 in August 2023, returning 2-48 from 10 overs against Ireland.

Ahmed has since gone on to play a further 15 YODIs and five Youth Tests and has claimed 41 wickets across both formats, a total which includes a recent five-wicket haul against South Africa.

The Caribbean tour will provide England with preparation for the 2026 ICC U19 Men’s World Cup, which is to be staged in Namibia and Zimbabwe early next year.

“Farhan has been exceptional whenever he has been with the U19s squad and he deservedly gets the opportunity to captain the team for this tour and show his leadership qualities,” said England Men U19s head coach Michael Yardy.

“These will be important matches as we begin to fine-tune our plans for the U19s World Cup early next year.

“Both West Indies and the USA have qualified for that tournament and will provide a good test for our players.”